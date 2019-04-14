Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Cionzynski. View Sign

Margaret Cionzynski, 96, of Nanticoke, passed into eternal rest on April 12, 2019, at Wesley Village, Laflin. Born in Glen Lyon, she was the daughter of Helen Peplinski Wyda and John Wyda. She was a member of Holy Trinity church, now St. Faustina Kowalska parish, Nanticoke. She attended Nanticoke schools, and later became an office assistant to Dr. Thaddeus Salachinski in the 1930's and 1940's.



In the 1940's she moved to Connecticut where she worked as a riveter on WWII bombers and planes. After WWII she met and married the love of her life, Henry V. Cionzynski of Nanticoke. They moved to New Britain and Bristol , Connecticut and worked for the Stanley Works Tool Company for several years. In 1949 they returned to Nanticoke. She worked for some years in the Glen Lyon Garment and Bra Factory. In the 1960's she began working in the American Tobacco Cigar Factory in Hanover Township, and later Mountaintop.



She retired in 1984. After retirement she was active in the Holy Trinity Womens Catholic counsel, especially volunteering by making pierogies for church fund raising and the annual parish picnic. From 2005 through 2009 she served as Luzerne County Retired Senior School Volunteer in the Greater Nanticoke area Elementary Center with 2nd graders aiding Mrs. Barbara Lach.



From 2009 through 2016 she resided in her home. In August 2016 she moved to Wesley Village until the present, where she made many cherished and loving friends with fellow residents, aides, staff and nurses. She was an avid Citizens Voice newspaper reader, and a lifelong Democrat. She was everything to anyone in her family and to her friends.



She was precluded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Henry V. Cionzynski, sisters Helen Rynkiewicz, Della Kirby, Eleanor Sikorski and brothers Clement Wyda, Corporal John Wyda (POW-Korea). She is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Brown, Hanover Twp. and his fiancé Kathy Ferrett; nieces and nephews, Peter Rynkiewicz, Honey Pot, Patsy Leski and husband Bob ,Myrtle Beach, Deborah Robacheski, SC, Joseph Cionzynski and wife Roseann, Quakertown, Kellie Colberth and husband Scott, SC, Charles Kirby and wife Debbie, LA, Penny Lingrinstrom, Fla, Cheryl Kirby, OH, Dr. Robert Sikorski and wife Amy, CA, Cindy Sikorski, FLa, John Sikorski,Hanover Twp, Brent Sikorski, NC, Michael Wyda, NJ, Mary Beth Ahern and husband Pat, Susquehanna, Charles Brown, NJ, Louis Conn and wife Barbara, Fla; and close friends Judy, Ed and Jonathan Doblix, Bill and Jeanne O'Malley and children Billy and Colleen O'Malley.



Funeral services will begin Wednesday at noon from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home 170 E. Broad Street Nanticoke with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant.



Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.



A viewing and period of visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesday at 11:00am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please donate for a mass at your parish in Margaret's memory.

