Margaret "Peg" Coleman, 95, passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, Nev., at home with her loving grandson, Carl Draina and his devoted, caring wife, Julie-Ann, at her side, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Born Margaret Jean Traver on Feb. 13, 1925, to her late parents, Wallace and Alverta Traver, she graduated from Hanover, Class of 1943.

Preceding her in death were her late husbands, John "Jack" KeHoe and Charles Coleman; as well as her children: sons, James Arthur KeHoe; John "Wally" KeHoe; and her daughter, Kathleen Draina Wilson.

In her mid 20s, Peg's joy for cooking impassioned her to open Pegs Lunch on Main Street, Ashley, in the 1950s. Pasties, piggies, pot pies, etc. Each meal was made by her own hands. In the evenings, Pegs became a place for the Ashley kids to hang out, talk, play pinball and the jukebox. Peg as well enjoyed all types of music, from Nat King Cole to Guns and Roses.

Hunting, fishing and golf were her outdoor activities, and watching Tiger Woods and the Philadelphia Eagle on T.V.

Peg was an active member of the community, involved in countless organizations, including being a founding member of the Ashley Sportsman Club, which had its first meetings in the basement of the restaurant. She also was the chairwoman of the 1970 Ashley Centennial, where she even won the main street bicycle race at the age of 45.

In the later years of her restaurant ownership, Peg also drove a school bus for Hanover Area High School as well as Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech until she moved to Las Vegas in 1982.

Never one to rest, she cooked mornings at McDonald's in Vegas well into her 70s.

Knowledgeable, caring, inspirational, honest, fair and loving, Nana leaves behind seven grandchildren, including David Draina, Wilkes-Barre; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandbabies in Las Vegas, Nev.

Peg "Nana" will be greatly missed by us all. Never forgotten, her kind with never be again.

Private arrangements will be held. 


