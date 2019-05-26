Margaret D. Broody, 95, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.



Born in Larksville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Bajies) Fortunak.



Margaret was a former member of St. Mary's Syrian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was an avid Penn State fan, but she was especially fond of the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Michael; and her many siblings.



Margaret is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Brady and her husband, Robert, Mountain Top; and her son, Michael Broody and his wife, Susan, Wilkes-Barre; her grandchildren, Tara Rinehimer and her husband, Scott; Robert Brady and his significant other, Malinda Leshko; and Kylene Brady and her significant other, Jason Cruikshank; her great-grandchildren, Brandon and Jordan Rinehimer and Nicole and Mason Brady; her niece, Pat Casterline, Maryland; and her nephew, Steve Fortunak and his wife, Ann, Levittown.



Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

