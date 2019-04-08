Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Balberchak. View Sign

Margaret E. Balberchak, 98, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.



She was born Sept. 28, 1920, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a daughter of the late William and Anna Andrascik. She attended the Wilkes-Barre Twp. schools and was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew M. Balberchak; brother, John Andrascik; and sisters, Mary Burniski and Ann Savner.



The family would like to thank the staff of Little Flower Manor for their care, kindness and spiritual comfort during the last 4 ½ years.



Surviving are her son, Andrew Balberchak and his wife, Angie, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Mary Kennedy, Harding; grandchildren, Andy Balberchak and his wife, Lynn, York; Diane Balberchak, West Wyoming; Melissa Klimek and her husband, John, Mountain Top; great-grandchildren, Johnny and Julie Klimek; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.



Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.



360 North Maple Avenue

Kingston , PA 18704

