Margaret E. Balberchak, 98, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born Sept. 28, 1920, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a daughter of the late William and Anna Andrascik. She attended the Wilkes-Barre Twp. schools and was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew M. Balberchak; brother, John Andrascik; and sisters, Mary Burniski and Ann Savner.

The family would like to thank the staff of Little Flower Manor for their care, kindness and spiritual comfort during the last 4 ½ years.

Surviving are her son, Andrew Balberchak and his wife, Angie, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Mary Kennedy, Harding; grandchildren, Andy Balberchak and his wife, Lynn, York; Diane Balberchak, West Wyoming; Melissa Klimek and her husband, John, Mountain Top; great-grandchildren, Johnny and Julie Klimek; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2019
