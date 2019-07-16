Margaret "Maggie" E. Gibbon Spaide, 69, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 19, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Elizabeth Phillips Gibbon.



She was employed by RCA and then later retired from InterMetro Industries.



Maggie was an excellent baker. She loved to spend time with her husband going to auctions and traveling and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a very caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marge.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, William Spaide; daughters, Sharon and Jessica Spaide; sons, William and Jeffrey Spaide; grandchildren, Derek, Bryonna, Che, Erycea and Jayden; brothers, Frederick, Levi, Thomas and James; sisters, Dorothy, Polly Ann and Ann; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019