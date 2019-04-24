Margaret E. Serafin Chalker, 29, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Margaret was born in Kingston on April 7, 1990. She attended Wyoming Area Schools and West Side Vo Tech. After working for a time at Price Chopper, she then became a stay-at-home mom.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Serafin.
Margaret is survived by her mother, Judee Damato; and her step-father, Michael Damato; husband, Anthony Chalker; children, Zachary, Nicholas and Melody; brothers, David, John and Justin Garrett; step-brother, Matthew Damato; step-sister, Michelle Laurentino; and several aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Olivia and Oliver.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019