Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church 605 Luzerne Ave. West Pittston , PA

Margaret Elaine Menn entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family.



Elaine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y, on Sept. 10, 1930, to Margaret Phillips and Stephen Kearney.



Elaine graduated from Pittston High School and Wyoming Seminary Business School, and later worked at Scranton Electric Company.



Elaine was a member of the West Pittston Women's Club, Fox Hill Ladies Gold Association, the former Immaculate Conception Church and the Friday Irish Lunch Ladies.



Elaine was a gracious hostess and a remarkable cook. She and her late husband, Oscar, cherished many years of great friendships and celebrations. She enjoyed watching Penn State football and was an ardent Villanova and Georgetown basketball fan.



In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Menn.



She is survived by her children, Peggy Schwartz, Jenkins Twp.; Judy Lauer (Wayne), Forty Fort; Attorney Stephen Menn (Donna), Plains Twp. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katie Schwartz; Jamie Schwartz; Lauren Menn; Erin Lauer and Alex Lauer. In addition she is survived by a daughter by heart, Linda Turco (Charles) and children, Leslie, Marla and Chas; along with numerous cherished friends and family.



Elaine's family would like to thank Dr. William Boyle for the many years of excellent care and friendship. They would also like to thank the nurses and aides of the fourth and sixth floors in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aides at Wesley Village Rehab for their care and support during her final weeks.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Saturday. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



Memorial donations may be made to Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



To leave a condolence, visit Elaine's obituary at

