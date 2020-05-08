|
Margaret Ella Myers, 84, of Dorrance Twp., passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Peggy, as she liked to be called, was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on May 21, 1936. Peggy was the daughter of the late Willam and Marjorie Miles Bender. Loving wife of 58 years and mother of 10 children, Peg lead a rewarding life spending time with family and friends.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Raymond O. Myers; daughter, Laura A. Roushey,; sisters and bothers, Joan Shannahan; Marjorie Picket; William Jr., Stewart and Donald Bender.
Surviving are her children, Bonny (Al) Sworden; Raymond (Mary Ellen) Myers; John (Naomi) Myers; Margaret (Gary) Bieski; Jason Myers; William Roushey; Trudy (William) Murphy; William Myers; Rae Ann (James) Gadola; Beth (Jay) Harris; and sister, Doris Morren, Wilkes-Barre; 28 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be arranged Saturday by McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, for immediate family.
Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020