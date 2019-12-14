Home

Margaret Emma Quinn Obituary
Margaret Emma Quinn, 69, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Doris Culp Quinn. Peggy attended Wilkes-Barre city school and was last employed by the Social Security Administration in the custodial department.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann.

Surviving are her sisters, Carol Gomelko and her husband, Albert, Bear Creek; and Doris Quinn, Wilkes-Barre; cousins Ben and Joann Hoon, and Janice Gail Hoon, aunts Audrey Quinn, Lancaster, Artis Culp, New Jersey, and Uncle Donald Clup, Lancaster; nephews, Christopher Gomelko and his wife, Dawn; and Scott Gomelko and his wife, Abigail; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services for Peggy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

For information or to leave Peggy's family a message, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019
Remember
