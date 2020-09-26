Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Walk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret F. Walk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret F. Walk Obituary

Margaret (Peg) Frances Baskin Walk, 96, a resident of Partridge Tippett Nursing Home Wesley Village Campus, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, shortly after admission to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Born March 28, 1924, she was the daughter of William E. and Mary Smith Baskin.

She graduated from Freeland High School with honors in 1941. Margaret was first employed as a secretary to the president of the Jeddo Highland Coal Co. In January 1946, she married Robert H. Walk of Hazleton. After raising their three daughters, she worked for Dr. Carl Hontz in his Shavertown dental practice and later as a proofreader for the Dallas Post.

Margaret was a great homemaker, talented seamstress and a wonderful cook. We will never forget our matching corduroy jumpers and creative Halloween costumes! Reading and crosswords puzzles were enjoyed in her down time. While living in West Pittston she provided Saturday dinners for shut-ins. (Maybe the first meals on wheels?)

She was active in the United Methodist Church while living in the communities of West Pittston, Shavertown and Forty Fort

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and siblings, William (Earl) and Janette Potcner, as well as her good friends.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Karen Brown, Sally Roper and Rebecca Przeworski (Alan); grandchildren; Amy Brown Saenz (George); Benjamin Brown (Heidi); Julia Kane McGlynn (James); Laurie Kane Pisano, and her grand dog, Ellie Przeworski; great-grandchildren; Trey(George III)Saenz; Olivia, Alex and Tyler Brown; Margaret (Maggie), Brian and Nora McGlynn and Gino and Nicholas Pisano; many nieces and nephews.

Margaret's family is grateful for the great care and compassion provided by the staff at Wesley Village.

The family would like to also thank Dr. Durelle Scott and Dr. Michalene Torbik for their extraordinary care of Margaret through the years

Due to her wishes there will not be a service or visitation.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Farms Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, Pa 18612

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -