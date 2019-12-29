Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish
33 Manhattan St
Ashley, PA
Margaret "Maggie" Falchek Obituary
Margaret " Maggie" Falchek, R.N., of Ashley, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following her valiant struggle with cancer.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter to the late Daniel and Margaret Gaughan Reese.

She was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1965, and continued her education at Mercadian School of Nursing and later at Luzerne County Community College studying nursing. Maggie was employed by Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse for 47 years, prior to her retirement.

She was an active member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, Ashley, where she served as an acolyte, a member of the altar and rosary society and various other parish duties. She also volunteered her time at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen and at the Catherine McCauley Center.

She has been preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Falchek, in 2017; brothers, Daniel, Frederick and Mark Falchek; and sister, Marilyn Kuklewicz.

Surviving are her sons, David Falchek and his wife, Rosemary, Scranton; and Michael Falchek and his wife, Kim, Salem, Mass.; grandchildren; Seth and Eli Falchek and Gabriella and Sam Falchek; brother; James Reese, Wilkes-Barre; and sister; Elizabeth Morris, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley with the Rev. Vincent Dang, officiating. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Maggie's obituary at www.natandgawlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 29, 2019
