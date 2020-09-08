Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Margaret "Peggy" Fornitt

Margaret "Peggy" Fornitt Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Fornitt, 72, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma McCann Perkins. Peggy was a 1965 graduate from Crestwood Area High School and was a dedicated mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by many.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Robert.

Surviving are her son, Thomas and wife, Molly, with whom she resided; and grandsons, Zackery and Zebulon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.


