Margaret "Nancy" Glidden, 79, of State Street, Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late George Covitz and the late Elizabeth Sharkey Postic.
Margaret was employed by LCCC until the time of her retirement (due to health reasons).
She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy DeLong; Lorraine Ottensman; and Elaine Smith.
Surviving are daughters, Nancy Burkland and husband, Brian; Amy Glidden and fiancé, Wade Hoover; grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Stephanie; Amanda; and Justin; great-granddaughter, Harper Grace; and her fury grandchildren; sisters, Sonia Mullen and husband, James; Barbara Trincellito; Judy Ferraro; Tillie Campbell and husband, Gene; Faye Mieczkowski; brother, Richard Covitz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret, known as Nancy to those who knew and loved her, cherished her memories of growing up in Brooklyn and raising her family in Nanticoke. She was known for her knack of just looking down and finding a four leaf clover. Nancy's love for her daughters and family was known to all. She had a special bond with her grandchildren that they will cherish forever. Her funny and crazy attitude will forever hold the fondest memories in the hearts of her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2020