George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St.
Ashley, PA
Margaret Hannon Obituary
Margaret "Aunt Marge" Hannon, 77, of Wilkes Barre Twp., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 16, 1942, the daughter of the late John and Rachel Edwards Shigo. She was a member of the Class of 1960 of Hanover Twp. High School. She was employed as a crossing guard for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District until her retirement. She was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

Margaret was affectionately known as "Aunt Marge" to her family and many friends because of her care and compassion given to them. In a time of need, Marge was always there.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 50 years and love of her life, Harold Hannon, on July 19, 2014; and sister, Elizabeth Taggart.

Surviving are sisters, Bertha Sharkness, Wilkes-Barre; and Joan Westawski (Frank), Bear Creek Twp.; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sister-in-law, who she considered her sister, Bevi Arcuri; and longtime best friend, Ann Fedak.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. from St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley with the Rev. Joseph Long officiating. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call on form 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, for their excellent care and compassion given to Margaret in her time of need.
Published in Citizens' Voice from July 20 to July 21, 2019
