Margaret "Aunt Marge" Hannon, 77, of Wilkes Barre Twp., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 16, 1942, the daughter of the late John and Rachel Edwards Shigo. She was a member of the Class of 1960 of Hanover Twp. High School. She was employed as a crossing guard for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District until her retirement. She was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.



Margaret was affectionately known as "Aunt Marge" to her family and many friends because of her care and compassion given to them. In a time of need, Marge was always there.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 50 years and love of her life, Harold Hannon, on July 19, 2014; and sister, Elizabeth Taggart.



Surviving are sisters, Bertha Sharkness, Wilkes-Barre; and Joan Westawski (Frank), Bear Creek Twp.; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sister-in-law, who she considered her sister, Bevi Arcuri; and longtime best friend, Ann Fedak.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. from St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley with the Rev. Joseph Long officiating. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call on form 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday.



The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, for their excellent care and compassion given to Margaret in her time of need.