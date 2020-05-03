|
|
Margaret Ihnat Reisinger, 76, a resident of Wilkes-Barre's North End neighborhood, passed peacefully into eternal life in the comfort of her residence Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 28, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, she was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Olsakovsky Ihnat. Educated in the city schools, she was a member of the 1961 graduating class of James M. Coughlin High School, downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Following her formal education, she was employed for several years by the former Carter Footwear Company of the Brookside section of the city. Later she was employed by Wegmans Markets and joined their team at the store's outset in 1994. Her love of flowers served her well as she was the floral manager for Wegmans, but her favorite position was undoubtedly her role as a barista. She always had fond memories to share about her coworkers and customers.
Marge was an avid reader and loved her trips to Barnes and Noble. She enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and maintaining her flower gardens in the summer months. She also reveled in watching TLC and the Animal Planet on her big screen TV - the bigger the screen the better. As a lover of animals, she cherished her Yorkshire terrier dogs, but she was always happiest with a glass of white wine in her hand surrounded by her large family.
Marge's greatest accomplishment was her role as matriarch of the combined Iskra and Reisinger families. After her marriage to Carl Reisinger in 1976 she rose to the challenge of blending her family of three sons and Carl's five children. As the late Monsignor Beeda said at the closing of their marriage ceremony, "Go forth and become the Brady Bunch." Marge was the cornerstone of this merged family, this will remain her greatest legacy.
She is remembered by her family as being a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her beloved family. Marge will be greatly missed by all those she knew and touched in this life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. Cyril Iskra, in 1974; and by her second husband, Mr. Carl J. Reisinger, in 2004; and siblings, George, Michael, Joseph, John, Andrew, Francis, Carl, Dorothy, Anna Marie, Mary Theresa and Veronica.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of her are her children, Matthew Iskra, David Iskra, Gregg (Dana) Iskra, Carl (Aleene) Reisinger, David (Milly) Reisinger, Renee (Robert) Kelley, Sandra Reisinger and Beth (Richard) Rodack; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Betty Gripp; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A memorial celebration for Marge will be announced at a future date once it is deemed safe to have social gatherings.
The family would be honored if those wishing to memorialize their mother with a monetary contribution, kindly give consideration to the , 712 North Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517, https://donate3.cancer.org/ or the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for Mrs. Reisinger and her family at this time. To share words of comfort or a fond remembrance with her children, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020