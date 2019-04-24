Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean Gromel. View Sign Service Information Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC. 465 S. Main Street Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701 (570)-823-7157 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Jean Gromel of Wilkes-Barre and Harrisburg passed away Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019, after a historic battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born May 21, 1969, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Gloria Baker Gallagher. Margaret graduated from Crestwood High School. She worked for Sam's Club and Fairfield by Marriott.



Margaret enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family, going shopping and cleaning.



Surviving are her lfe partner, Brian R. Frostbutter Sr.; son, Brian Frostbutter Jr., Harrisburg; and daughter, Hannah M. Frostbutter, Wilkes-Barre; siblings, Herbert and Franklin Gromel, Edwardsville; Barbara Gromel and her husband, Clyde Fox, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.



Margaret made the medical history books after being diagnosed with rare Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer in November of 2015 at the Henry Cancer Center of Geisinger. Against all odds, her amazing strength and will lead her to be a survivor for 3½ years.



Margaret's beauty, strong will, sense of hope and humor showed throughout her battle. Her home nurses became her friends and Celtic Hospice became a second home. Family and friends were bonded and brought together by her love and willingness to carry on.



The family would like to thank all the home health nurses, Residential Hospice staff, and doctors and staff at Henry Cancer Center who cared for Margaret on this journey.



Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at 8 p.m.

