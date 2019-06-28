Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Margaret Joan Belpulsi


1940 - 2019
Margaret Joan Belpulsi Obituary
Margaret Joan Belpulsi, 79, of Harding, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born in Plains Twp. on March 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Magdaline Yanchausky Figel.

She was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, her dogs and having monthly lunches with her high school friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Daniel Belpulsi, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

She is survived by her children, Dana Marie Belpulsi and Daniel Belpulsi.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

Friends may call from noon until the time of service.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation may be made, in Margaret's name, to the SPCA of Luzerne County or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, www.myasthenia.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019
