Margaret Kenjorski Obituary

Margaret Kenjorski, 76, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Giles and Rita Murphy Jones.

Margaret was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Empire Beauty School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, in 2018.

Margaret is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Carrie Beldowicz, Nanticoke.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.


