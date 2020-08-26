Home

Margaret "Margie" Kobi

Margaret "Margie" Kobi, 93, formerly of Forty Fort, a guest at Wesley Village, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late Orlando and Mary Shepulski Mattei and was a graduate of Duryea High School.

Margie was a very independent woman, who had the sharpest mind, was the light in a sometimes dark world, loved by so many and enjoyed playing the lottery.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Mattei; and sisters, Irene Kolakoski, Celia Mueller and Helen Freas.

Surviving are son, James Kobi and his wife, Rhonda, Northglenn, Colo.; daughter, Mary Lou Gruzenski and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Doreen Prushinski; Jeff Kobi and his wife, Clara; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Addie, Lilly and Kase; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Village for the care and compassion that was shown to Margie throughout the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Margie's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


