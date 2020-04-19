|
Margaret "Maggie" Kolmansberger Fredmonski, age 93, passed away Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at Atria Park of St. Joseph's Senior Living in Jupiter, Fla.
Born in Old Forge on April 1, 1927, Margaret was the daughter of the late George and Celia Marianelli Kolmansberger.
She was a graduate of Old Forge High School, Class of 1946. She wed her high school sweetheart Adam Fredmonski, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to Adam's passing in 2011. They were longtime residents of Moosic.
Margaret graduated from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing and went on to work as a registered nurse in Scranton hospitals for many years. She later worked at Clarks Summit State Hospital as a nursing supervisor and was promoted to director of nursing, a position she held until her retirement in the late 1980s.
After retirement, Maggie and Adam spent winters in South Florida where they made many lasting friendships. A longtime member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church in Old Forge, Margaret was a devout Catholic and had an unwavering belief in God. She felt that kindness and love were the source of our existence, and she was a living example of that. She had a natural way of making others feel comfortable through her engaging conversation, compassion and sense of humor. In conversations, Margaret often talked about her love of family, meals she prepared, and places she traveled. She made a lasting impression on anyone she met. She was the hand that held her family together, the shoulder leaned upon, and the heart that reminded us how much we all were loved. An amazing person that will never be forgotten, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam; their infant daughter, Vanessa; and her sisters, Ann Piazza and Rita Patterson.
She is survived by five children, James and wife, Genevieve, Moosic; Michael and wife, Janie of Crystal Lake; George and wife, Jo Ann, Duryea; Mary Ann Ceccarelli, Jupiter, Fla.; and Adam John "AJ" and wife, Joann, Simpsonville, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to express their appreciation to the amazing staff at Atria Park of St. Joseph's in Jupiter, Fla., who treated Margaret like family and whose care and kindness will be forever appreciated.
Funeral services will be held in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, PA 18518.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020