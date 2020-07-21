Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Goeringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Goeringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Goeringer Obituary

Margaret M. Goeringer, 73, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Elias and Mildred Yost Jones. Margaret was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School. She was formerly employed by the former Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Margaret was a devout Christian and she was an active member of Calvary Bible Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Howard W. Goeringer, on Jan. 4, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Letty Mae Jones; and by her nephew, Daniel Jones.

She is survived by her brother, George Jones and his wife, Nancy, Valparaiso, Ind.; and by her nephew, Matthew Jones and his wife, Jennifer, Valparaiso, Ind.; and by her great-niece, Danielle Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Her pastor, the Rev. Sam Garnett will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Those attending the service and visitation are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Bible Church, 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Margaret's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -