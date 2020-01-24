|
Margaret "Peggy" Malta, 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
God was the most important influence in her life and there is nowhere she would rather be than by His side.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Marie Saba and wife of the late Edward Malta. Her brothers, Robert and John Saba, also preceded her in death.
Her most rewarding accomplishment was the care and love she gave to her children, Bonnie Wharton; John Malta; Lisa Conway; and her angel above, Patti Malta. She was also loved by Joe, Linda and Marty; seven grandchildren and their spouses; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Voss; Dorothy Obeid; Lillian McManus; and Carol Hershey; Eileen; and her best friend, Peppy the parakeet.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Corp., 59 Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St. Wilkes-Barre. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church on the morning of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Peggy's name to the either St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church or to CHOP.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020