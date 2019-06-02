Margaret Mary Kozich Buleza, 98, formerly of Ralph Street in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in the Lord Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, in the care of the Little Flower Manor, where she had been a resident for several years.



Born Aug. 15, 1920, in Wilkes-Barre, Mrs. Buleza was the last surviving of eleven children to the late George and Mary Boler Kozich.



Educated in the city schools, she was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.



Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Buleza was employed in the valley's former garment industry as a seamstress.



She was a member of Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in North Wilkes-Barre, where she previously assisted at various parish functions.



In her spare time, and being a gifted artist, she created many beautiful paintings, sharing them with family and friends. Her talents garnered membership in the Art League of Wyoming Valley.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Basil Buleza, on Nov. 25, 2017. At the time of his passing, they shared some 67 years of married life together. The couple traveled extensively during the master sergeant's military career with the United States Air Force. Also preceded her in death were her brothers and sisters, including Elizabeth, Mary, Michael, Stephen, Joseph, Elmer, Helen, Albert, George and John.



Left to cherish her memory are her adoring daughter, Bonnie M. Gaidry and her husband, James, Fairfax, Va.; three step-granddaughters, Lt. Lauren Gaidry Spaziano (USN), Lt. Alicia Gaidry, MD (USN) and Anne-Marie Gaidry; sisters-in-law, Dorie Kozick, Grace Kozich and Josephine Kozich, all of Wilkes-Barre; and Sandy Buleza, Belvidere, N.J.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, fellow parishioners and dear friends.



Mrs. Buleza is remembered by her family for having a quick-witted sense of humor and being a loving devoted wife and mother to her family. She will be greatly missed.



Marge's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the nursing staff at Little Flower Manor, Dr. Janusz Wolanin and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion shown to all of them during their parents' stay.



Funeral services with Panachida for the blessed repose of her soul will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by the Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St. The Rev. Michael Kerestes, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow next to her husband in the parish cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.



Relatives and friends may join Margaret's family for visitation and remembrances Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.



To share a word of sympathy, a fond remembrance or for further information, please see Mrs. Buleza's obituary on our family's website or Facebook page by visiting www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2019