Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary Dempsey Grant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Mary Dempsey Grant, a kind and loving mother and a friend to many, born May 17, 1924, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.



A graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1942, she was the daughter of Daniel Dempsey and Margaret Barry Dempsey.



She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Grant.



She is survived by her son, Francis Grant; daughters, Peggy Ann Grant and Diane Grant Czajkowski; grandchildren, Gary Grant Jr., Gregory Grant, Tammy Grant Miller and Keri Grant Edwards; great-grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Abby Miller and Kaleb Miller and Lily Grant, Delila Grant, Garett Grant and Colin Grant and Cohen Edwards.

Margaret Mary Dempsey Grant, a kind and loving mother and a friend to many, born May 17, 1924, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.A graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1942, she was the daughter of Daniel Dempsey and Margaret Barry Dempsey.She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Grant.She is survived by her son, Francis Grant; daughters, Peggy Ann Grant and Diane Grant Czajkowski; grandchildren, Gary Grant Jr., Gregory Grant, Tammy Grant Miller and Keri Grant Edwards; great-grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Abby Miller and Kaleb Miller and Lily Grant, Delila Grant, Garett Grant and Colin Grant and Cohen Edwards. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close