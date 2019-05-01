Margaret Mary Dempsey Grant, a kind and loving mother and a friend to many, born May 17, 1924, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
A graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1942, she was the daughter of Daniel Dempsey and Margaret Barry Dempsey.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Grant.
She is survived by her son, Francis Grant; daughters, Peggy Ann Grant and Diane Grant Czajkowski; grandchildren, Gary Grant Jr., Gregory Grant, Tammy Grant Miller and Keri Grant Edwards; great-grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Abby Miller and Kaleb Miller and Lily Grant, Delila Grant, Garett Grant and Colin Grant and Cohen Edwards.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019