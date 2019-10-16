|
Margaret Mazalin, 99, of Forty Fort, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter.
She was born July 23, 1920, in Midvale, to the late John and Mary Szaniszlo Ishley.
Margaret was a graduate of Kingston High School. She worked in the garment industry prior to retirement and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. For many years, she attended Parish of St. Cecilia's, Exeter. Margaret was an avid crafter and was well-known at local fairs for her unique pressed flower art designs along with many other beautiful pieces of handwork that she created.
In an addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Mazalin, who passed away in 1981; their infant son, Jeffrey Louis Mazalin; her brothers, John, Andrew, Michael, Joseph, Frank and Gabriel Ishley; sisters, Mary Kirvay, Rose Ziegler and Emma Mascavage; and her son-in-law, Lawrence Girard.
Margaret was the loving and devoted mother of Christine Robert Youngblood, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Kathleen Girard, Exeter; and Lu Ann Skudalski, Forty Fort; and her companion, John J. Hudak Jr.; proud grandmother of Christine Everett, Mountain Top; Lorraine (Judd) Jarden, Kingston Twp.; Karyn (Chris) Carver, Shavertown; Thomas Skudalski and his fiancé, Andria Wittel, Forty Fort; and Sara (Daniel) Stewart, Throop. She was blessed with the joy of 10 great-grandchildren, earning her the affectionate nickname of "G.G."
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the Episcopal Church of St. Clement & St. Peter, 165 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.
