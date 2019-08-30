|
|
Margaret Mesh, 93 of Scranton, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday morning at the Jewish Home of Northeast Pennsylvania.
Born in the Hanover Section of Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Laza Sedlak. She retired from the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union in 1982 and enjoyed polka dances, church picnics, bingo and spending Thursday afternoons at the farmer's market in Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of St. George's Orthodox Church in Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimer; daughter, Candice Mesh; sisters, Mary Senar, Helen Oleszczuk, Julia Sedlak and Anna Gaydosh; brothers, Frank, Joseph, John and Michael Sedlak.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Valerie Nidoh, and husband, Nicholas, Scranton; grandchildren, Mistie Czahor Williams and husband, Austin; Joseph John Czahor III, Carthage, Mo.; Neil Semcheski, Columbia, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Allie Williams and Joey and Oliver Czahor, Carthage, Mo.; step-grandchildren, Cory Nidoh, Ridley Park; Janel and Kendra Nidoh, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Home of Northeast Pennsylvania and Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Panikhida services will be held at 6 p.m. by the Rev. Mark Leasure of August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
Internment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 30, 2019