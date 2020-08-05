Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Margaret Novick, 93, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Born Dec. 9, 1926, in Larksville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine Hardiman Maher.

A graduate of Larksville High School, Margaret made countless friends through her 35 years working at Sizzle Pi, Kingston.

An avid reader and superb baker, Margaret loved the holidays. She baked for every special occasion and always arrived with something tasty for gatherings.

Family was most important to Margaret. Her pleasant and positive attitude was felt by all who met her. Her spirit and determination carried her through life's most significant challenges.

Margaret and Edward F. Novick were married on Sept. 23, 1950. They had always shown great love for their family and each other.

Edward F. Novick died Oct. 3, 2019, and their son, Edward T. Novick, died Aug. 14, 2007. Five brothers also preceded her in death.

Her daughters, Karen Novick, Wilkes-Barre; and Peg Hines, Milltown, N.J.; grandchildren, Amber Novick; Danielle Tyson; Ryan Novick; Mark Hines; Laura DeCherico; and Eric Hines; great-grandchildren, Dominique and Darrian Tyson, Kylie Hummel-Novick, Ryleigh Novick, Leah and Gwen Hines and Gabriella DeCherico; great-great-granddaughter, Laylah Tyson; sisters, Josephine Stephenson; and Gertrude Pavlick, Delaware; and other family and friends will greatly miss her.

"You are unrepeatable. There is a magic about you that is all your own..."

Celebrations of Margaret's life will be held with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass, celebrated by Monsignor John Sempa, at 11 a.m. in Church of the Immaculate Conception, West Pittston.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns Committee, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Margaret's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.

This link will allow you to view details about Margaret's services, including any available live streams at https://my.gather.app/remember/margaret-novick.


