Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Korker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. Korker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. Korker Obituary

Margaret P. Korker, 98, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Della Olsen Matze.

Margaret was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the garment industry.

Surviving are her daughter, Beverly Remsky, Exeter; and a granddaughter, Roxanne and her husband, Mark Krefski, Ashley.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -