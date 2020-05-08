Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St. Therese's Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. Fischer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret R. Fischer Obituary
Margaret R. Fischer of Mercy Center entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

She had a long and active life and died at the age of 96.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Peter Fischer and Margaret Kraft Fischer. Her brother, Peter "Buddy" Fischer, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her cousin, Charles "Chopper" Schuler and his wife, Florence; and numerous cousins and godchildren.

Margaret "Peggy" Fischer was a devout Catholic and was a very active member of St. Therese's parish, Shavertown. Peggy spent her entire career (over 50 years) working for Community Motors, owned by the McCarthy family. She loved her dogs, traveling, the outdoors and seeing all of her friends and family. She was a member of the Quota Club and volunteered at Mercy Center for many years.

In view of the pandemic virus, there will be a memorial church service in the future.

Donations in memory of Peggy can be made to St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, PA 18708.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -