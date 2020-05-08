|
|
Margaret R. Fischer of Mercy Center entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
She had a long and active life and died at the age of 96.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Peter Fischer and Margaret Kraft Fischer. Her brother, Peter "Buddy" Fischer, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her cousin, Charles "Chopper" Schuler and his wife, Florence; and numerous cousins and godchildren.
Margaret "Peggy" Fischer was a devout Catholic and was a very active member of St. Therese's parish, Shavertown. Peggy spent her entire career (over 50 years) working for Community Motors, owned by the McCarthy family. She loved her dogs, traveling, the outdoors and seeing all of her friends and family. She was a member of the Quota Club and volunteered at Mercy Center for many years.
In view of the pandemic virus, there will be a memorial church service in the future.
Donations in memory of Peggy can be made to St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, PA 18708.
Arrangements are entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020