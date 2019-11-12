|
|
Margaret Race, 91, of Nuangola, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.
Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Stryker and Minnie Chontz Rinehimer.
Margaret enjoyed planting in her garden and especially enjoyed flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and was a very giving person who really put everyone else's needs before her own.
Margaret was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Charles "Elmer" Race, in 2018; son, Ralph, in 2017; brothers, Jim, Lester, Robert, and Alfred; and sisters, Edith, Ruth and Irene. Margaret is the last remaining member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children, Dennis, Charles and Diane; grandchildren, Mike, Justin, Debbie, Andrew and Leslie; as well as her six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in Stairville Cemetery, Wapwallopen. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Residential Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, or to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019