Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Stairville Cemetery
Wapwallopen, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Race
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Race

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Race Obituary
Margaret Race, 91, of Nuangola, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Stryker and Minnie Chontz Rinehimer.

Margaret enjoyed planting in her garden and especially enjoyed flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and was a very giving person who really put everyone else's needs before her own.

Margaret was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Charles "Elmer" Race, in 2018; son, Ralph, in 2017; brothers, Jim, Lester, Robert, and Alfred; and sisters, Edith, Ruth and Irene. Margaret is the last remaining member of her immediate family.

She is survived by her children, Dennis, Charles and Diane; grandchildren, Mike, Justin, Debbie, Andrew and Leslie; as well as her six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in Stairville Cemetery, Wapwallopen. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Residential Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, or to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -