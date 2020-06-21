|
Margaret 'Peggy' Rincavage 97, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the home of her daughter surrounded by family.
Born in Pittston on March 24, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Winifred Culkin Hood. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and retired from the Pittston Area School District.
Peggy was completely devoted to her family. She always kept up-to-date on what her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing. When everyone was together, she would make her famous pies and piggies. She has created a tradition of pie making that has already reached into the third generation. She was a hardworking and loving person who always placed her concern for others before her own. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Rincavage, on June 23, 2009; sisters, Mary Schriver, Jean Himm and Joan Dutko; and brother, Robert Hood.
Surviving are her brother, Francis Hood and his wife, Doris, Connecticut; sister-in-law, Wanda Rincavage, Pittston; son, Robert Rincavage and his wife, Mary Ann, Yatesville; daughter, Maureen Richards and her husband, Edward, Williamsport; grandchildren, Maura Nester and her husband, Josh; Kristen Taran and her husband, Tiberiu; and Robyn Diesel and her husband, Tony; great-grandchildren, Eva, Claire, Noel, Lavinia and Octavia; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Tina George and her staff for all their care and concern.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
Memorial donations may be made to the Food Pantry of the Care and Concern Ministries at St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Peggy's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.