|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Sosnak of Laflin passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Sept. 6, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Carroll Reinhard.
Peggy was a 1971 graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre; a 1975 graduate of College Misericordia with a Bachelor of Science and Nursing; and received her masters in nursing degree from the University of Delaware in 1982.
She was employed as professor of nursing, nursing forum advisor and nursing team leader by Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke.
She was an active member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, and the American Red Cross, where she served on various committees. She was also a member of the General Federation of Women's Club and a past President's Club Member.
Peggy was an avid world traveler, visiting six continents and 45 countries.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Gary Sosnak; sisters, Carol Harding and her husband, Jason, Exeter; Molly Kusakavitch and her husband, Bernard, Pittston; brother, Dennis Reinhard, Baltimore, Md.; stepmother, Alberta Reinhard, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews, Stephen and Michael Reinhard; Marnie, Mallory and Melanie Kusakavitch; and Megan and Jacob Harding.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross or St. Maria Goretti Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 26, 2019