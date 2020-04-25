|
|
Margaret Stash, 87, of Phillipsburg, N.J., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Brakeley Park Center, Phillipsburg, NJ.
Margaret was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a daughter of the late Adam and Anna Mislan Demchalk. She was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. Margaret was employed by Marshall's, Edison, N.J., for over 20 years before her retirement.
Margaret was a member of St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, Iselin, N.J., for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Stash, June 21, 2014; and by her siblings, Shirley Talacka; and Adam Demchalk.
Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Smalley, Woodstock, Ga.; Diane "De De" Stash, Bridgewater, N.J.; Jo Ann Murray, Alpha, N.J.; grandchildren, Michael, Ann Marie, Jeffrey, Jason and Jessica; great-grandchildren, MacKensie and Christian; brother, Jack Demchalk and his wife, Mary Ellen, Frederick, Md.; and sister, Nancy Krincek, Atlanta, Ga.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. A public celebration of Margaret's life and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Online condolences can be sent by visiting Margaret's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 25, 2020