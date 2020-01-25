|
Margaret Strucke, 101, of Dupont, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
Born in Dupont on Nov. 24, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Carmella Bianco Cocco. Margaret was one of 13 children.
She was a graduate of Dupont High School. In her earlier years, she had worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. She will be truly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Strucke, in 2012; sons, Jonathan and Robert Strucke; and grandchildren, Antoinette and Phillip Strucke.
Surviving are her son, Edward Strucke and his wife, Patricia, Granada Hills, Calif.; grandchildren, Kimberly Orkwis and her husband, Fred, Pittston, Christina Miller and fiancé, Rob Soule, Nanticoke, Darryl Strucke, Calif., and Robert Strucke and companion, Christine Rosenski, Pittston; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother, Albert Cocco, Suscon; daughters-in-law, Carol Strucke, Pittston, and Susan Strucke, West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:15 a.m. Monday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Interment, parish cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To leave an on-line condolence, visit Margaret's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020