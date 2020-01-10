Home

Margaret V. Nardone Aquilina Obituary
Margaret V. Nardone Aquilina, 88, of Dupont, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on her birthday, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in the Old Boston section of Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Raefulcuia DeStefano Nardone.

She was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School and had worked in the local garment industry as a seamstress at Madeline's Fashions Dupont. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

Margaret was a life member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. She was a great cook and a great baker, she loved going to Walmart and the Dollar Store and to get her hair and nails done. Margaret loved to eat at Agolino's restaurant and was like a mother to everyone. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony M. Aquilina, on Sept. 16, 2019; brothers, Alexander Sandry Nardone; Joseph Nardone; Frank Nardone; Michael Nardone; and Victor Nardone; sisters, Victoria Nardone; Yolanda "CC Ya Ya" Tancredi; and Ann Presciutti.

Surviving are daughter, Annette Aquilina Sporer and her husband, Paul, Spring Brook; her son, Mark Aquilina, Dupont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret's family would like to thank Homebound Health Care, Wesley Village Rehab, and the nurses, aides and physicians of 5 West at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for their wonderful care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends and family may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's honor to Luzerne County SPCA; or St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, Scranton.

To leave a condolence visit adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020
