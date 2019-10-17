|
Margaret Wasil, 94, a resident at Wesley Village, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Martin and Mahala Nat.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for many years by Mary Macintosh Laundry, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Wasil, in 1993; and by her devoted daughter, Mary Ruth Lynch, in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Veronica Pearlstein, Nancy Miller and Agnes Bensavage; and by her brothers, Martin, Joseph and Albert Nat.
Margaret is survived by her son-in-law, Lawrence Lynch; and by her grandson, Christopher Lynch and his wife, Debbie; great-grandchildren, Christopher John Lynch and Kylie Morgan Lynch; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish, will officiate.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice or to the .
Condolences may be sent by visiting Margaret's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 17, 2019