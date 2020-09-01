Home

Marge Jones Kokinda

Marge Kokinda, née Marjorie Ann Jones, 84, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1936, in Wilkes Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her sisters, Margaret, Mary Ann and Joan; her brothers, Billy and Stanley; her parents, Stanley Jones and Lillian Windt; and her granddaughter, Michelle.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Tuzinksi (Leonard); Diane Marley (Gene); John Kokinda (Janet); Jimmy Kokinda; Carol Dale (Robert); and Lisa Meeker (Dave); grandchildren, Kimberly, Christina, Shannon, Matthew, Jimmy Jr., Albert, Jennifer, Heather, Nicole, Mike and Megan; many beloved great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lillian Jones (Powis).

Her life was filled with love and family and she will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc.


