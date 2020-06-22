|
Marguerite J. Youells Scott entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Plymouth Twp. on Oct. 25, 1935, to the late Melvin and Margaret Youells.
She was a graduate of Harter High School, Class of 1963.
She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and spending time with family, especially with her "Bestest Sister," Viola. She loved her dogs, Midnight and Peaches.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her daughter, Joy DeYoung.
She is survived by her faithful husband of 61 years, Herbert; son, Herbert (Jule) Scott, Hunlock Creek; son, John (Karen) Scott, Shavertown; daughter, Denise (Norm) Gensel, Dallas, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kristen Simmons, the staff at Residential Hospice, the Rev. Bryan Dodson, granddaughter, Sara Scott, niece, Tammy Clark, and family friend, Deanna Mahon.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2020