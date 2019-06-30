Marguerite "Peggy" Jones, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Peggy was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a daughter of the late Harry and Helen Quinn Evans. She was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. Peggy was employed as a secretary by St. Joseph's Monastery in Wilkes-Barre Twp. for 36 years. She was a devout Catholic and was a former member of St. Joseph's Monastery, where she served as treasurer of the Altar and Rosary Society and as a eucharistic minister. She was awarded the Francis Medal by the Franciscan Fathers Holy Name Providence for her uncommon contributions to the advancement of the values and ideals of St. Francis of Assisi. Upon the closing of St. Joseph's Monastery, she became a member of Holy Trinity Church and later, Our Lady of Hope Parish, serving as a eucharistic minister at both churches and she was a member of the Christian Women's Association.



Peggy also served as a volunteer at John Heinz Institute and was a member of the Irem Shrine Women's Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Order of St. John Neumann Division of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.



Family meant everything to Peggy. She lived for her family, especially as a nana and great nana.



Peggy was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Harry, and James Evans.



Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Clifford Jones; her children, Clifford Jones Jr. and his wife, Janice, Plains Twp.; Kathy Margavitch and her husband, John, Stuart, Fla.; grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Margavitch and Dr. Korey Sessions, Jennifer Yuhas and her husband, Robert, Jaclyn Jones, Jack Margavitch; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Ava Sessions and Jordan Yuhas; brothers, Edward Evans and his wife, Evelyn, Hanover Twp.; William Evans and his friend, Tina Rex, Bear Creek; sisters–in-law, Dorothy Petroski, Wilkes-Barre; Viola Jones, Kingston; Carol Evans, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.



Peggy's family would like to thank Allied Hospice, especially nurse Ann Marie Lavelle, for her tender loving care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Parking is available in the church parking lots on South Hancock Street off of East Northampton Street.



Memorial donations may be made in Peggy's name to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting Peggy's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019