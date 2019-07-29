|
Sister Maria Wrubel, RSM, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mercy Center Dallas.
She was born Jan. 2, 1923, in Williamstown, and was the daughter of John and Michalina Byger Wrubel.
Sister Maria graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Williamstown. She received her bachelors degree in Latin at Misericordia University and her masters in French from Notre Dame University in Indiana. Sister also studied French at Laval University in Quebec and Dijon University in Dijon, France.
Sister Maria entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas on Sept. 8, 1941, and professed her vows on March 12, 1944.
Her ministry in education included elementary schools in the Diocese of Brooklyn and Harrisburg. Additionally, Sister taught at Lancaster Catholic High School, Delone Catholic, and Bishop McDevitt High Schools in the Harrisburg Diocese. Sister claimed she really found her "niche" when she was assigned to Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown.
Sister Maria loved to travel and led tours to Europe with student groups. The memories of those excursions were always in her mind.
Completing her ministry in teaching, Sister served at Immaculate Conception Church in New Oxford as a parish minister. Sister returned to Dallas in 2006 and assisted in the development office and participated in the ministry of prayer and presence.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Kathryn Kachniasz, Ann Pavalko, Sophie Wrubel, Mary Bailak; and brothers, John, Stanley, Joseph and Andrew.
Sister Maria is survived by her sister, Helen Wachter; her nieces, Marian, Theresa, and Beth; her nephews, Michael and Edward Wachter; and the Sisters of Mercy.
The celebration of her life will begin with a pray service at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Mercy Center Chapel, Dallas, followed by visiting until 10:15 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 29, 2019