Marian Chicoski Ropieski, 79, of Duryea, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Duryea on March, 6, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Veronica Franko Chicoski.
Marian was a 1958 graduate of Duryea High School. She was a very devout Catholic with a strong faith to our blessed mother, she was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
Marian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ropieski, in 2005.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley Ropieski, Pittston; and Stephen Ropieski, Duryea; her brother, Edward Chicoski, Suscon. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brian Ropieski; and Breanne and her husband, Shawn Smith; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jonas, Ronin and Asher Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Saturday at St. John's Cemetery, Duryea, with the Rev. John V. Polednak, of Nativity Of Our Lord Parish Church, officiating.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020