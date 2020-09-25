Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Nicholas
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Leo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian D. Leo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian D. Leo Obituary

Marian D. Leo, 85, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born Feb. 20, 1935, in the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh and raised in Kingston and Luzerne, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Helen Horton Bloom.

Marian was a graduate of Luzerne High School. She worked for RCA, Mountain Top, for several years and was a sales associate at BonTon before retiring. Her real passion, however, was her family. Marian devoted her entire life to her children and grandchildren - she never missed a sporting event or a grandparents' day and was always willing to cook or bake favorite dishes. She enjoyed passing along her favorite recipes to her children and grandchildren, who will continue to bake her dishes for years to come.

She was selfless and loving and we will dearly miss her constant love and support.

Marian was a devoted member of the Parish of St. Nicholas and enjoyed working at the annual bazaar and other church functions.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Leo; siblings, Shirley, Florence, Charles and William Bloom; Beverly Perrego; Betty Alice Taylor; Charlotte Jones; and Barbara Anne Slatky also preceded her in death.

Marian will be greatly missed by her children, daughter, Marcella "Marcy" Leo Morgan and her husband, Bob Morgan, Mountain Top; and son, Charles Anthony Leo Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Cronin Leo, Shavertown; grandchildren, Monica Morgan; Robert Morgan, Jr.; Trey (Charles III) Leo; and Coley (Nicole) Leo; brother, Walter Charles Bloom, Hollidaysburg; sisters-in-law, Carol Bloom, Kingston; and Carolyn Bloom, Carlisle; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Marian's family is grateful for the incredible care provided by the wonderful staff at Allied Services Meade Street.

A celebration of Marian's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Church of St. Nicholas.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Parish of St. Nicholas.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Marian's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -