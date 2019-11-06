|
Marian Jean Alexander, a resident of Mercy Center, Dallas, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
The daughter of Martin and Carrie Mann Rau, she was born in Kingston on July 8, 1921.
Jean was a graduate of the former Forty Fort High School. Her family then moved to Danville, where she resided until her marriage of 64 years to James I. Alexander. Thereafter, they lived in Wilkes-Barre, Dallas and Shavertown. Jean was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre, a past member of the Women's Association and a former Deacon. She was a member of what was then called the Dallas Women of Rotary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; brother, Malcolm; and sister, Harriet.
Surviving her are son, Scott and his wife, Lois, Sweet Valley; daughter, Leslie Drayer and her husband, Jan Drayer, Pasadena, Md.; grandson, Jonathan Drayer and his wife, Natalie, Gainsville,Va., and their children, Kennedy and Peyton; granddaughter, Leah Drayer and her partner, Travis Greenleaf, Stoney Beach, Md., and her children, Isaac, Isabelle and Ezekiel
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Donations may be made to Back Mountain Food Pantry, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708 or Wyoming Valley Children's Association, 1133 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019