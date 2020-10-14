Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Marian Hall
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans’ Cemetery
Marian Margaret Hall Obituary

Marian Margaret Hall, 90, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she had been a Hampton resident since the early 60s. An Air Force wife, she learned to be self-sufficient while working at the LAFB Childcare Center and raising her six children. A very spiritual lady, she was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved her family and holiday gatherings were her favorites. She enjoyed ceramics and gardening and was a Baltimore Orioles fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Hall.

Survivors include her children, William K. Hall Jr. (Donna); Louis M. Hall (Becky); Colleen M. Wedding (Paul); James E. Hall (Harriet); Rebecca A. Kuzma (Bill); and David Hall (Tammy); her sister-in-law, Lillian Sypniewski; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Albert G. Horton Jr. State Veterans' Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the , /, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.


