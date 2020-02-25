|
|
Marian S. Wilson, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
She was born in West Pittston on Aug. 11, 1917, daughter of the late Allan and Alice Ferguson Smiles.
She graduated from West Pittston High School.
Marian was a member of First United Methodist Church, West Pittston. She was also a member of the West Pittston Women's Club and United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul "Hack" Wilson; and sisters, Helen Wicks; and Doris Firestine.
Marian is survived by her son, James Paul Wilson and his wife, Virginia, Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Karin Prior; Eric Peterson; Colin Peterson; nieces, Jane Firestine; and Ellen Rebert; nephews, Allan Wicks; and Edward Wicks; and great-grandchild, Riley Prior.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.
Arrangement are from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be sent to West Pittston Library Memorial Fund, Warren Street, West Pittston, PA 18643; or The United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 25, 2020