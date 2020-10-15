Home

Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Marian T. Brzycki

Marian T. Brzycki Obituary

Marian T. Brzycki, 82, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Parkland Manor, Allentown.

She was born Nov. 1, 1937, in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Stanko) Balut. Marian was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1955. She was employed in the shipping and planning department of Tobyhanna Army Depot for many years before retiring in 2000. Marian was an avid reader, excellent writer and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in her spare time. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Her family is very grateful to the staff of Family Pillars Hospice for the extraordinary, loving care they provided to their mother.

Survivors are sons, Matthew M. Brzycki, Lawrenceville, N.J.; Mark M. Brzycki and his wife, Julianne, Wyndemere, Fla.; daughter, Marlene M. DeMatteo and her husband, James T., Allentown; sister, Joan Sheraski, Plains; grandchildren, Cory and Brendan Brzycki; Ryan Brzycki; James and Jordan DeMatteo.

She was predeceased by her sister, Irene A. Kalinowski, last February.

In keeping with Marian's wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown.

Arrangements from Stephens Funeral Home Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.


