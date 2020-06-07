Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Guido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Kirkpatrick Guido

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Kirkpatrick Guido Obituary
Marianne Kirkpatrick Guido, 67, of Kingston passed away suddenly in her sleep Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born Feb. 4, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kirkpatrick and Ann Schuler Kirkpatrick.

She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.

She was employed by Dr. Arthur Mitchell as his receptionist for the last 15 years.

She absolutely adored spending time with her children and grandchildren and she was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her infant daughter Martha; sister, Alice Aregood; and sister-in-law, Faye Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by daughters, Susie Jenson and husband, Lance, Wanamie; Annie Guido, Forty Fort; Sara Guido, New Bern, N.C.; grandchildren, Lance and Macy Jenson; sisters, Mickey Maloney, Karen Sorber (Ed) and Laura Pugh (Bob); brother, Joe Kirkpatrick; brother-in-law, Donald Aregood; numerous nieces and nephews; former husband, Martin Guido; aunt, Helen Suchocki; and her four grand dogs.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are by Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -