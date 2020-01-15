Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Marianne M. Zelonis


1961 - 2020
Marianne M. Zelonis Obituary
Marianne M. Zelonis, 58, of Pittston Twp., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at home.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 15, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Jean McHale Stanton.

She was a graduate of Seton Catholic High School, Pittston, Class of 1979, and Luzerne County Community College. She had worked as a secretary and had a great love for animals.

She is survived by her son, John Zelonis and his girlfriend, Gina Pascucci, West Wyoming.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Marianne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020
