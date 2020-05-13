Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Paluck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Paluck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Paluck Obituary
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, heaven welcomed my beautiful mom.

At 90 years young, she was a proud long-time resident of Wyoming. She cherished her home, front porch and swing.

Born Dec. 4, 1929, in Kingston, Marianne was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Ptaszek Kwiatkowski.

She loved her church, St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming, and was dedicated to the rosary. Marianne and husband, Ray, enjoyed the Wyoming/West Wyoming Seniors Club. Marianne celebrated her Polish heritage with Ray dancing through the years with the Polka-Lite Group and the Big Band Society.

Marianne held a high standard for herself. Her training as a hairdresser allowed her to express her beauty and she helped others find their best qualities. She was caring and demure but could also knock your socks off with a question so direct that you had to both laugh and really consider her point of view. And, yes, she really loved hats!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Paluck; son, William Paluck; daughter, Patricia Shpock; brother, Louis Kwiatkowski; and sisters, Pauline Siemanski; Ann Turon; and Veronica Skilonger.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Weber and her husband, Fred, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Nicholas Weber and his wife, Anna, Milwaukee, Wis.; Ryan Weber and his wife, Lara, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Christine and Candace Shpock, New York; three great-granddaughters, Sienna, Sara and Selena; and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the dedicated nurses and caregivers at Mountain Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Smith Healthcare, who cared for her at her bedside. Her feisty way expressed her love and appreciation for your dedication. Your job has never been so challenging and we thank you!

Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marianne's memory to St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, PA 18644.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -